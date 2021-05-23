UNSC calls for full adherence to Israel-Hamas cease-fire
NEWYORK: The United Nations Security Councils urged the international community to work together on developing an integrated, robust package of support for a swift, sustainable reconstruction and recovery.
In a press statement, the UNSC stressed the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly in Gaza.
United Nations Security Council also called for the full adherence to a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
