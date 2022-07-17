Sunday, July 17, 2022
Unofficial result: PTI’s Saif-ud-din Khosa wins DG Khan PP-288 by-poll

| July 17, 2022

DERA GHAZI KHAN, JUL 17: As the counting of vote is underway in 20 constituencies of Punjab, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Saif-ud-din Khosa has won the crucial by-poll in PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to the unofficial results, Saif-ud-din Khosa obtained 56,857 votes while his opponent Abdul Qadir Khosa could secure only 33,254 votes.

As many as 216,996 voters, including 115,158 males and 101,838 females, exercised their right to vote in today’s (Sunday) by-elections.

