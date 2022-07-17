Unofficial result: PTI’s Saif-ud-din Khosa wins DG Khan PP-288 by-poll
DERA GHAZI KHAN, JUL 17: As the counting of vote is underway in 20 constituencies of Punjab, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Saif-ud-din Khosa has won the crucial by-poll in PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan.
According to the unofficial results, Saif-ud-din Khosa obtained 56,857 votes while his opponent Abdul Qadir Khosa could secure only 33,254 votes.
As many as 216,996 voters, including 115,158 males and 101,838 females, exercised their right to vote in today’s (Sunday) by-elections.
« Unofficial result: PTI’s Zain Qureshi wins PP-217 Multan by-election (Previous News)
(Next News) A double-edged sword: Mr. Biden’s pilgrimage to Jeddah »
Related News
Unofficial, preliminary results in by-elections have put PTI in leading position
Staff Report/DNA ISLAMABAD: The Unofficial, preliminary results in the by-elections have put the PTI inRead More
Shahbaz Gill arrested in Muzaffargarh for violating ECP rules
DNA MUZAFFARGARH: Punjab police Sunday arrested PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in Muzaffargarh, PML-N spokesperson andRead More
Comments are Closed