UNICEF support polio eradication in Pakistan: UNICEF

ISLAMABAD, June 13 (DNA): George Laryea-Adjei on Sunday concluded his

first official visit to Pakistan as UNICEF Regional Director for South

Asia by stressing the importance of ensuring continuity of essential

services for women and children.

“We know that COVID-19-related disruptions have had a devastating impact

on the most vulnerable children and families over the past year,” George

Laryea-Adjei said, according to UNICEF.

“It is critical to ensure that lifesaving, essential services for

children and mothers, including routine immunization, keep running even

as the pandemic continues. UNICEF will continue to support the

Government to respond to the pandemic and to build more resilient health

and education systems that can reach every child.”

The UNICEF Regional Director began his visit by meeting Prime Minister

Imran Khan with members of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative Board

in Islamabad. Together with Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director

for the Eastern Mediterranean, and representatives of the Bill & Melinda

Gates Foundation, Laryea-Adjei attended the launch of the June polio

campaign.

“It is inspiring to see the commitment of frontline workers and

communities towards our joint vision of a polio-free Pakistan. I applaud

the efforts to deepen the link between the polio eradication programme

and routine immunization, which is a significant step in the right

direction,” Laryea-Adjei said.

Laryea-Adjei visited Peshawar’s Shaheen Muslim Town and Karachi’s Gujro,

two super high-risk districts in the north-western Khyber Paktunkhwa

province and in the south-eastern Sindh province where polio is endemic.

UNICEF works with provincial authorities to run Integrated Services

Delivery programmes that seek to provide a package of essential services

in high-risk communities. Through the integrated approach, children are

not only given polio drops but also immunized against other diseases and

provided with a package which includes screening and treatment for

malnutrition; birth registration; access to safe drinking water and

sanitation services; advice on hygiene, child health care and early

childhood development.

The Regional Director also stressed the need to overcome the devastating

impact of the new surge of COVID-19.

“We may be exhausted, but the virus is not. As I speak, the virus

continues to spread in South Asia, health workers are putting themselves

at risk, and health systems are struggling,” Laryea-Adjei said. “Over

one billion people are still waiting for their vaccine in the region.

This includes over seven million frontline health workers who still are

not fully vaccinated. The longer this virus continues to spread

unchecked, the higher the risk of more deadly or contagious variants

emerging. World leaders must step up to share excess doses and ensure

health systems in South Asia are prepared for future waves of COVID-19.”

On Thursday, Laryea-Adjei visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical

Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad. A center of excellence, PIMS implements

low cost, high impact interventions supported by UNICEF to save newborn

lives. During his visit, the Regional Director met with mothers who are

taught how to use ‘skin-to-skin’ contact to help care for their

premature newborns in the Kangaroo-Mother Care unit. He discussed with

front-line workers who work in the 24-hour immunization service room to

make sure that no baby is discharged without receiving their first

immunization dose of polio, tuberculosis, and hepatitis B vaccines.

“Despite progress, Pakistan remains one of the countries with the

highest number of newborn deaths in South Asia, with one newborn dying

every two minutes,” Laryea-Adjei said. “The country is headed in the

right direction thanks to new policies and the dedication of front-line

workers. However, more investment is needed in cost-effective, quality

interventions to ensure every child survives its first days of life.”=DNA

