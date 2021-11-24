Unfortunate that the CJP and a ‘convict’ were invited to speak at the same event: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD, NOV 24: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday it was unfortunate that the Chief Justice of Pakistan and a “convict” were being invited to speak at the same event.

The premier made this remark at the Kamyab Jawan Convention 2021 in Islamabad, days after a controversy was created after PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s address via a video link was disrupted when the live stream was abruptly stopped at the Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore.

“There is a function in Lahore where the chief justice and Supreme Court judges are invited and who addresses that event? A man who has been convicted by the Supreme Court and who has absconded from the country,” the prime minister said. “It is unfortunate.”

He continued that a nation was destroyed when it stopped considering looting money a bad thing.

“When a nation’s morals die, that nation dies.”

In this regard, he also gave the example of the state of Madinah, the foundation for which, he said, was laid on the basis of differentiating between right and wrong and denouncing the bad.

“No one can wipe out a nation if its morality is intact,” he remarked.