UNESCO & NFM Technical Committee of Mohen jo Daro visits DK and other areas for Conservation
By Nazir H Siyal
KARACHI: UNESCO & NFMTechnical Committee Dr Michael Jansen visited the Archaeological Sites and Museum of Mohen jo Daro here on Sunday.
The technical team led byDr. Kaleemullah Lashari led the experts team checked DKG area and ongoing development work, regarding conservation of site guidelines and suggestions by the experts on the occasion.
During the routine visit of technical committee among Ihsan Abbasi Curator and Naveed Sangah briefed the experts of UNESCO and National Fund for Mohen Jo Daro (NFM) about proper Conservation work on the site.
