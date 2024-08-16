UNDP GLOG-II project benefiting people massively

ISLAMABAD, AUG 16 (DNA) — The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) recently hosted an exposure visit for journalists, showcasing the significant achievements of the GLOF-II Project. The visit provided journalists with a firsthand view of the project’s impact on local communities across the targeted valleys, says a press release issued here on Friday.

During the visit, journalists observed several key achievements of the GLOF-II Project including 70 channels, 19,859 meters in length, benefiting 9,512 men and 9,262 women, protection walls of 178 schemes, benefiting 15,354 men and 14,955 women.

They also observed base Platforms for 61 systems installed.Slope Stabilization and Bio Engineering: 13 schemes covering 280 hectares, benefiting 4,957 men and 4,859 women. Renovation of PMD Observatories: 5 observatories renovated.

Renovation of Conservation Sites for Forest Department: 2 sites renovated in Utror and Kalam. CBDRMC Centres: 7 centres established, benefiting 5,650 men and 5,350 women. Safe Havens: 1 scheme in Kumrat, benefiting 900 men and 900 women.

The journalists were also apprised of access Route including 1 scheme in Kandia, benefiting whole valley, 1 scheme in Reshun, benefiting 1,040 men and 1,035 women, besides green climate clubs in Government Schools, benefiting 112 men and 152 women.

The GLOF-II Project, officially titled “Scaling-up of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Risk Reduction in Northern Pakistan is part of broader efforts to enhance the resilience of communities living in glacial-prone areas.

The project, funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) with a budget of US$ 36.9 million and an additional US$ 500,000 from the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, represents a strong commitment from both international and national stakeholders to address climate change challenges.

The project has positively impacted approximately 696,342 individuals, with an equal distribution between men and women (348,171 men and 348,171 women), in the most vulnerable areas at high risk of glacial lake outburst floods.

The project interventions spanned 24 valleys across 15 districts including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 8 valleys in 5 districts and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 16 valleys in 10 districts. In KP, Swat: Mankiyal, Matiltan, Utror, Upper Dir, Kumrat, Upper Chitral, Reshun, Lower Chitral, Arkari, Madaklasht and Upper Kohistan, Kandia. — DNA