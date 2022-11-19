UN calls for additional funding to meet urgent needs of flood-affected people in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (DNA): The United Nations has called for additional

funding to meet the urgent needs of flood-affected people in Pakistan.

UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq told reporters during his regular

briefing in New York that the UN’s 816 million dollars humanitarian

appeal has been funded by only 21 percent.

Giving an update on the flood situation in Pakistan, he said more than

three months after the devastating floods began, the catastrophe is far

from over.

The spokesperson said the United Nations is calling for additional

funding to maintain the lifesaving response.

He said access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene in the flood hit

areas remains challenging, with the flooding and standing water having

led to a rise in water and vector-borne diseases.

The UN Spokesperson said millions of people face increased food

insecurity as families are returning to their destroyed houses, with

ruined crops, and dead livestock.