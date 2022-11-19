UN calls for additional funding to meet urgent needs of flood-affected people in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (DNA): The United Nations has called for additional
funding to meet the urgent needs of flood-affected people in Pakistan.
UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq told reporters during his regular
briefing in New York that the UN’s 816 million dollars humanitarian
appeal has been funded by only 21 percent.
Giving an update on the flood situation in Pakistan, he said more than
three months after the devastating floods began, the catastrophe is far
from over.
The spokesperson said the United Nations is calling for additional
funding to maintain the lifesaving response.
He said access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene in the flood hit
areas remains challenging, with the flooding and standing water having
led to a rise in water and vector-borne diseases.
The UN Spokesperson said millions of people face increased food
insecurity as families are returning to their destroyed houses, with
ruined crops, and dead livestock.
Related News
US pressures Ukraine to weigh talks with Russia
WASHINGTON: The US is pressuring Ukraine to be open to peace talks with Moscow, withRead More
PPP’s Chandio brothers indicted in Mehar triple murder case
ISLAMABAD, NOV 19: A model trial court in Dadu indicted on Saturday a pair ofRead More
Comments are Closed