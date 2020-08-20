Umar Akmal approaches ‘Court of Arbitration for Sports’ for justice

Lahore: Banned cricketer Umar Akmal has filed an appeal against reduced 1.5 years ban in anti-corruption case in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Akmal’s lawyer Khuwaja Umaiz confirmed ARY News that they have filed an appeal against the ban in CAS. According to Umaiz, the cricketer didn’t get a proper chance to clear his stance in the case.

“Akmal wasn’t given a proper chance to clear his stance. That’s why we have filed an appeal in CAS to get justice for the cricketer. We appealed to lift 1.5 years ban too from the cricketer,” he said.

On the other hand, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had already filed an appeal in the CAS against the reduction of Akmal’s ban. Ex-Supreme Court judge Mr. Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator had reduced Akmal’s ban to 1.5 years from 3 years on compassionate grounds.

According to PCB, there is no room in anti-Corruption rules for reducing the ban on compassionate grounds.

It must be noted here that the national cricket body handed three years ban to Akmal after he was found guilty of violating two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB anti-Corruption-code in two unlinked incidents.