UK’s Pakistani Sexual Grooming Gangs

By: Qamar Bashir

Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

Regrettably, Pakistan and Pakistanis have frequently been featured in global headlines for predominantly negative causes for all wrong reasons. Currently, social media is inundated with reports of UK-based Pakistani-origin sex grooming gangs that targeted underage white girls by luring them with lavish presents and money, gradually ensnaring them in a cycle of drug and alcohol addiction.

Reportedly, once completely under their control, these innocent and underage girls were relegated to sex slaves, exploited to satisfy their primal, malevolent desires, and sold to other clients at exorbitant prices, generating substantial profits. These gangs grow so resourceful and influential that when the victims’ dads attempted to rescue their daughters, they were caught by the authorities and incarcerated.

The brutality and senselessness of these crimes against humanity were evident in the statements of a victim who had the fortitude to disclose her horrific and terrifying experience on X, emboldened by the courageous stance taken by Elon Musk. She stated, “I was subjected to repeated sexual assault during my childhood by multiple perpetrators.” Other victims divulged their horrific experiences. One victim said she was forced to have sex with at least 20 men in one night; another said she was forced to drink vodka and was vomiting over the side of the bed while being raped by “countless men.” Another said that the perpetrators would pass the girls to their friends, often to settle a debt. Yet others said that they were plied with drugs, alcohol, and fast food and then taken to “chill houses” across the north of England to be abused. One 13-year-old victim became pregnant and had an abortion.

Upon discovery and subsequent court proceedings, the UK court documented the appalling specifics of the egregious and barbaric sexual and psychological exploitation of the predominantly white young girl. Anyone who doesn’t believe that the mass gang rapes of little girls in Britain were horrible and immoral should read the court’s judgment. Yes, I did. It’s much worse than you could think. There are, however, too many explicit and gruesome details in the court ruling that show how sadistic, criminal, sexist, and cruel the groomers were. https://x.com/MarioNawfal/status/1875579742423839107

The media has labeled this group as a “Muslim grooming gang,” comprised largely of individuals of Pakistani origin. However, it is important to note that the majority of them are UK citizens who were born, educated, and raised within the UK system. While they were acknowledged as part of British society when their actions aligned with societal expectations, they were subsequently framed as “Muslims” or “Pakistanis” when their behavior fell outside those expectations. This perspective seems to disregard the role of the UK education system, legal and justice framework, and broader social and cultural environment in shaping their behaviors and choices.

Some comments on X have exacerbated tensions by introducing racial and inflammatory rhetoric. One post alleged that local Imams supported or condoned the actions of a group of men, claiming it was a form of punishment for girls who did not adhere to specific dress codes and were considered outsiders. This was labeled by some as “sexual Jihad.” Other comments suggested that the police hesitated to investigate the scandal thoroughly, fearing accusations of racism or Islamophobia. Additionally, some speculated that law enforcement agencies might have been financially influenced to avoid involvement in the case.

A comment on X criticized the UK Parliament for failing to approve a national-level inquiry into grooming gangs, dismissing it as a matter for local councils. Meanwhile, many commentators alleged that some MPs were misled or influenced into voting against the investigation, with accusations that powerful individuals or groups offered them significant bribes.

Elon Musk in his tweet demanding King Charles to dissolve Parliament after its denial of a comprehensive inquiry into grooming gangs. Referring to the scandal as “state-sponsored evil,” he charged Keir Starmer of neglecting victims during his tenure as CPS chief. Elon Musk charged Keir Starmer with silencing the investigation when he was Head of Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from 2008 to 2013. Knowing about the scandal and grooming gangs, he hushed up the inquiry, sighting systematic, legal, and jurisdictional reasons. However, later, Starmer admitted that during that time the court system let down vulnerable girls.

The involment of the predominantly Muslim in these grooming gangs, especially Pakistanis, is unexplainable, as neither Pakistan’s social and cultural norms allow this cruel behaviour, nor Islam and any Muslim society allow or sanction these kinds of gruesome and abhorrent acts against the innocent girls irrespective of their religious, ethnic, or racial identity.

The Qur’an strictly prohibits rape and all forms of illicit sexual relations (zina). It states, “And do not approach unlawful sexual intercourse. Indeed, it is ever an immorality and is evil as a way.” The Qur’an also prescribes severe punishments for zina based on marital status: unmarried individuals receive 100 lashes, while married individuals face stoning to death. Even during times of war, Islamic teachings strictly prohibit harm to non-combatants, including women and children, emphasizing justice and morality.

In Pakistan, rape and extramarital sexual relations are addressed with stringent legal measures. The Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) criminalizes rape, prescribing severe punishments, including the death penalty or life imprisonment, particularly for crimes involving minors or individuals with disabilities. The Criminal Law Amendment (Offense of Rape) Act 2016 mandates DNA testing and ensures in-camera trials to protect victims’ identities. The Hudood Ordinances, especially the Zina Ordinance, criminalize consensual extramarital relations, while the Protection of Women Act 2006 provides additional safeguards for victims.

Pakistani society, deeply rooted in traditional and religious values, strongly condemns immorality, including extramarital relations. Such acts are heavily stigmatized, and individuals convicted of immoral or illicit behavior are often ostracized.

It is imperative for both traditional and social media to report on these abhorrent acts without associating them with any specific religion, ethnicity, or nationality. Individuals involved in such crimes should be treated solely as criminals, held accountable for their immoral and unlawful acts driven by greed and depravity. Generalizing their actions to represent Pakistani society or Islam is both unfair and unjust. Media must avoid generalizations that stigmatize entire communities for the actions of a few.

By: Qamar Bashir

Press Secretary to the President (Rtd)

Former Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France

Former MD, SRBC