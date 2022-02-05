UK reports 259 more COVID deaths, 60,578 cases
Britain reported 60,578 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and a further 259 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, as numbers drifted lower following a wave of Omicron cases at the turn of the year.
The number of new cases in the past seven days was down 4.2% on a week before at 599,229, while the number of deaths was 5.4% down on the previous week at 1,729.
« First U.S. reinforcement troops arrive in Poland, more expected (Previous News)
Related News
UK reports 259 more COVID deaths, 60,578 cases
Britain reported 60,578 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and a further 259 deaths within 28 days ofRead More
Panadol tablet price skyrockets in Karachi
KARACHI, FEB 02 (DNA) — The price of one Panadol tablets pack has increased from Rs280Read More
Comments are Closed