UEFA: No matches between teams from Ukraine and Belarus

Teams from Ukraine and Belarus will not be drawn against each other in UEFA competitions until further notice, Europe’s governing football body said on Friday.

UEFA said its executive committee made the decision “to ensure the smooth running of UEFA competitions as the safety and security of the teams, officials and other participants may not be fully guaranteed due to the existence of a military conflict.”

Belarus has been sanctioned for its support in some areas of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Friday’s decision comes on top of one from March which said that Belarusian teams can’t play in their home country and that the games in which they are named hosts must take place behind closed doors.

Russian teams have been banned outright from all UEFA events in the wake of the invasion.