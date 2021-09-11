Uber driver shares photo of ride with PM Imran Khan’s son

LONDON, Sep 11 (DNA): An Uber driver of Pakistani descent lately shared

on social media a photo of him with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s eldest

son Sulaiman Isa Khan.



In the photo apparently taken by the driver himself with a smartphone in

the UK capital, Sulaiman can be seen sitting in the backseat of the cab.



“I cannot believe that I was taking our incumbent prime minister’s son,”

the Uber driver said in an audio clip he shared with the selfie on his

social media account.



He described Sulaiman as “down to earth and simple”. He said when he

asked the premier’s son if he would mind his taking a selfie with him,

the latter replied, “Of course”.



The driver further asked Sulaiman when he plans to visit Pakistan. “I

will be traveling to Pakistan in January,” he quoting him as responding

to him. DNA



====

