Uber driver shares photo of ride with PM Imran Khan’s son
LONDON, Sep 11 (DNA): An Uber driver of Pakistani descent lately shared
on social media a photo of him with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s eldest
son Sulaiman Isa Khan.
In the photo apparently taken by the driver himself with a smartphone in
the UK capital, Sulaiman can be seen sitting in the backseat of the cab.
“I cannot believe that I was taking our incumbent prime minister’s son,”
the Uber driver said in an audio clip he shared with the selfie on his
social media account.
He described Sulaiman as “down to earth and simple”. He said when he
asked the premier’s son if he would mind his taking a selfie with him,
the latter replied, “Of course”.
The driver further asked Sulaiman when he plans to visit Pakistan. “I
will be traveling to Pakistan in January,” he quoting him as responding
to him. DNA
