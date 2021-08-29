UAE resumes tourists’ visas

The decision includes countries for which entry was previously banned

Agencies

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will resume issuing tourist visas to people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from all countries from August 30 (tomorrow).

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) Saturday jointly announced the decision.

The decision includes countries for which entry was previously banned. Tourists will also need to do a mandatory rapid PCR test at the airport, with the previous requirements remaining valid for non-vaccinated groups.

In addition, fully vaccinated tourists can also register their vaccination certificates through the ICA platform or Al Hosn App to enjoy the advantages granted to vaccinated people.

This move comes in line with the UAE’s strategy aiming to create a balance between public health and various vital sectors and will support national efforts to achieve sustainable recovery and revive the economic sector.