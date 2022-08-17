UAE President presents Order of the Union to Pakistan’s Chief of the Army Staff

DNA

Abu Dhabi, the Gulf Observer: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff of Pakistan, and discussed with him bilateral cooperation and joint action in areas of defence in order to serve mutual interests.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and General Qamar Bajwa also exchanged views on an array of latest regional and global issues and developments of mutual concern.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed presented the Order of the Union, the second highest honour awarded by UAE to senior officials of brotherly and friendly countries, to the Pakistani top brass in recognition of his distinguished efforts in strengthening UAE-Pakistan’s ties and his role in consolidating bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed the depth of the longstanding relations between the UAE and Pakistan and the mutual keenness to continue strengthening them at various levels.

He appreciated, in this context, the sincere efforts made by General Bajwa to develop prospects for cooperation and joint work between the two countries for the best interest of their two friendly peoples.

For his part, General Bajwa expressed his thanks and appreciation to the President of the UAE and his pride in this honour, which reflects the strength of the friendly relations that unite the two countries, pointing out that his country is keen to develop and advance its fruitful cooperation with the UAE to serve the peoples of the two countries.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan,H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.