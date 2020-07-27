Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Two-year old boy reunited with parents

July 27, 2020
ISLAMABAD, JULY 27 (DNA) – Islamabad Kohsar police station on Monday reunited two-year old missing boy with his parents, a police spokesman said.

According to details, informed kohsar police station that his two-year old son Shoraim  had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members.

Following this information, SP (City-Zone) Omer Khan constituted special team under supervision of ASP  Aqeela Niqvi to trace the missing boy.

This team including SHO Kohsar police station Sub-Inspector Shabbir Ahmed searched him, inquired various people about the missing boy Shoraim and finally police team succeeded to recover him safely.

He was reunited with his parents who thanked police team over safe recovery of the boy. IGP Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin have appreciated the performance of police team. DNA

