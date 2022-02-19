Two legislations sent to federal cabinet for approval: Fawad Ch

LAHORE, Feb 19 (DNA): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad

Chaudhry on Saturday said that two important legislations had been sent

to the Federal Cabinet for approval, which would allow the

parliamentarians to participate in the election campaign and declare

online defamation a punishable offense.

Under the first law, he said in a tweet, it had been proposed to allow

the Parliamentarians’ participation in the election campaign. While in

the second law, it had been suggested declaring the defamation of people

on social media a punishable offense.

In the law related to online public defamation, he said it had been made

mandatory for the courts to decide the case within six months. DNA

====