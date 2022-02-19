Two legislations sent to federal cabinet for approval: Fawad Ch
LAHORE, Feb 19 (DNA): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad
Chaudhry on Saturday said that two important legislations had been sent
to the Federal Cabinet for approval, which would allow the
parliamentarians to participate in the election campaign and declare
online defamation a punishable offense.
Under the first law, he said in a tweet, it had been proposed to allow
the Parliamentarians’ participation in the election campaign. While in
the second law, it had been suggested declaring the defamation of people
on social media a punishable offense.
In the law related to online public defamation, he said it had been made
mandatory for the courts to decide the case within six months. DNA
