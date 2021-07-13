Two jawans martyred in Kurram

Nehal Miraj

KURRAM: Two security forces personnel were martyred during an area sanitisation operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram District, the military’s media wing said Tuesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the operation was conducted after security forces had received reports of terrorists’ presence in the area.

During intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed, the military’s media wing said, adding a-cordon-and-search operation is underway to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

The security forces personnel who were martyred include: Captain Basit, 25, who is a resident of Haripur; and Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, 22, who is a resident of Orakzai.

Last month, a soldier of the Frontier Corps Balochistan was martyred during an attack launched by militants on M-8 near Shapak, District Hoshab.

Sepoy Kifait Ullah, a resident of Sibi, embraced martyrdom when militants attacked a water bowser through a pressurised IED.