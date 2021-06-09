Turkish foreign minister meets Kyrgyz counterpart in Ankara

ANKARA – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Wednesday met his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

The minister added that he will be pleased to meet Kazakbaev at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, a gathering of political leaders, diplomats, opinion makers, and academics scheduled from June 18-20 in the Turkish resort city of Antalya.