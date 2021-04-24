Saturday, April 24, 2021
Turkey rejects U.S. recognition of so-called Armenian genocide

| April 24, 2021

ANKARA – Turkey entirely rejects U.S. President Joe Biden‘s recognition of the 1915 events during the Ottoman Empire period as “genocide”, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said, minutes after Biden’s declaration.

“We have nothing to learn from anybody on our own past. Political opportunism is the greatest betrayal to peace and justice,” Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter. “We entirely reject this statement based solely on populism.”

