Turkey and Qatar to take steps to achieve further rapprochement – envoy

Turkey and Qatar will take additional steps to achieve further rapprochement and enhance bilateral cooperation, the Qatari envoy in Ankara said Sunday.

Ambassador Mohammed bin Nasser Al Thani said the 7th meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee in Doha on Tuesday “will strengthen the strategic relations between the two countries and will push for opening new horizons.”

The meeting will be co-chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

“Views on regional and international developments will be exchanged during the meeting, in addition to signing new agreements that will strengthen relations between the two countries in different fields,” bin Nasser told the Qatari state news agency QNA.

He said both Ankara and Doha share identical views on most regional and international issues.

President Erdoğan is scheduled to visit Doha on Monday to participate in the meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee.

Ankara and Doha enjoy strong relations, particularly since the 2017 blockade of the Gulf country by Saudi Arabia and others.

The two countries have strengthened military and economic ties in recent years.

The sixth meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee was held in 2020 in the Turkish capital Ankara.