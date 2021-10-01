TTP announce suspension of hostilities

WAZIRISTAN: A cessation in hostilities between Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan fighters in South Waziristan and the army was announced by the outlawed group in a statement on Friday evening.

Our leaders have asked all fighters to observe a ceasefire from today to October 20, the TTP statement said.

The TTP said that their leaders are engaged in some “secret talks”, without elaborating any further.

The news comes on the heels of Prime Minister Imran Khan announcing earlier in the day that the government is in talks with “some” groups of the TTP for disarmament.

