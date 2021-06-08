Trudeau promises action

DNA

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday promised to take more action to dismantle far-right groups after a hate-motivated attack that killed four members of a Muslim family in the city of London, Ontario.

“This was a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred, in the heart of one of our communities,” Trudeau said in the House of Commons after observing a moment of silence.

The family, killed on Sunday when a pickup truck jumped the curb and ran them over, were deliberately targeted because of their religion, Canadian police said.