Train accident: Palestine envoy expresses grief

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Rabei has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in train accident. In a message addressed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the ambassador said govt and people of Palestine were with Pakistan in this difficult time.

The text of the letter reads, “On behalf of the Government of Palestine, Palestinian people and on my personal behalf, I would like to convey my deepest condolences and sympathies for the people when at least 31 people were killed while more than 100 were injured on Monday after two passenger trains collided near Daharki, a city located in the Ghotki district of upper Sindh, it is indeed a great loss and we Palestinians are very much grieved over the loss of precious lives of our brothers and sisters, may Allah give the martyrs an eternal peace in Jannah, and bless the injured ones speedy recovery.

Our good wishes and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult time, and we would feel grateful to extend any possible assistance on our part, in whatever way possible, to be a part of the efforts for families affected by this accident. I take this opportunity to renew again my heartfelt condolences to Your Excellency and your nation, May your nation has the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”.