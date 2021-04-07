Thursday, April 8, 2021
Three killed in Karachi blast

| April 7, 2021

KARACHI: At least three persons including a woman and two children were killed and five others injured in a blast at a shop in Karachi on Wednesday.

According to police, the blast occurred when a gas cylinder blew up.

The injured were shifted to hospital.

