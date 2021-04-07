Three killed in Karachi blast
KARACHI: At least three persons including a woman and two children were killed and five others injured in a blast at a shop in Karachi on Wednesday.
According to police, the blast occurred when a gas cylinder blew up.
The injured were shifted to hospital.
