Three-day spinal anesthesia training workshop held at Kuwait Hospital

PESHAWAR, APR 5 /DNA/ – Three days spinal anesthesia training workshop organized by Prime Foundation held at Kuwait Teaching Hospital Peshawar. Prof. Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rahman Dean of Health Sciences Peshawar Medical & Dental Colleges, Dr. Anisa Afridi Director MNCH Merged Tribal Districts and Dr. Saeed Anwar Director PIPH talked during the concluding session of the said training workshop. The purpose of the three days skills-based training was to build the capacity of the medical officers and anesthesia technicians on payrolls of the DoH in the merged tribal districts for initiating and maintaining basic emergency and newborn care (BEmONC) as well as comprehensive emergency obstetric and newborn care services (CEmONC) in the hard to reach areas, save the lives of mothers and babies and also contribute to sustainable development goals. In the end, Prof. Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rahman Dean of Health Sciences Peshawar Medical & Dental Colleges, Dr. Anisa Afridi Director MNCH Merged Tribal Districts and Dr. Saeed Anwar Director PIPH gave away certificates to the workshop participants, facilitators, and resource persons. Meanwhile, an event was held at Peshawar Medical College for the students and faculty of Peshawar Medical & Dental Colleges where Dr. Javed Iqbal, Professor Emeritus Surgery is also a well-known medical educationist and a popular motivational speaker was the keynote speaker. He told the audience that no doubt knowledge, skills, and attitude mattered a lot in creating capable and competent health professionals but society needed values and their successful transfer to all professionals on top of everything else. He explained that educational approaches required being tailor-made for individual students than one size fits all, and needed to be based on partnership, respect, and friendliness. Likewise, the education and training endeavors needed to be made more challenging than stressful for the learners.