Three Brothers exercise ends in Baku

DNA

BAKU; Trilateral Exercise Three Brothers – 2021 culminated at Baku, Azerbaijan. Special forces of Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan participated in the exercise.

The two weeks long exercise was focused on the capability to counter regional terrorism threats in a hybrid scenario, fostering combined force interoperability, joint force integration and enhance capabilities in amphibious operations.

The chief guest of final exercise was Azerbaijan Minister of Defence Zakir Hasanov. Also in attendance were Services Chief of Azerbaijan, Commander of Special Forces Azerbaijan, General

Hikmat Mirzayev along with observers from Kazakhstan and Major General Mumtaz Hussain From Pakistan. The august gathering witnessed final phase of joint training that included live fire of different weapons including Kamikaze drone, helicopters and small arms. In addition sea assault, fast rope and close interdiction by Azerbaijani Air Force and Air Defence was also part of the joint exercise.