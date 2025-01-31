Those who brought govt have taken charge: Fazl

Fazlur Rehman slams PECA law, calls for amendments after consultation with journalists

DNA

Gujranwala: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has criticized the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), calling it a law that authorities could misuse at will.

Speaking at a press conference in Gujranwala, he called for amendments to the law after consulting journalists, ensuring that media freedom was not compromised.

Maulana revealed that a delegation had met with officials in Islamabad to discuss PECA and had urged the President not to sign it. However, despite discussions, the president proceeded with its approval.

He also strongly criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), accusing it of sidelining opposition parties in political negotiations.

He claimed that PTI had not taken opposition leaders into confidence regarding key discussions.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also expressed grave concerns over the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), stating that the province was effectively being run by armed groups who were openly engaging in extortion.

“There is no such thing as a government in KP. Armed groups are in control, and they are forcibly collecting extortion from the public,” he alleged.

Commenting on the state of governance, he remarked that those who brought the current government into power were the ones truly running it. “The day they withdraw their support, this government will collapse,” he asserted. He further claimed that PTI leaders who approached him always stated that they were doing so on Imran Khan’s instructions.

The JUI-F chief also condemned the violence against Palestinians. He highlighted that for fifteen months, Israel had relentlessly bombed Gaza, destroying entire neighborhoods and the deaths of over 50,000 women, children, and elderly citizens.

He termed the recent ceasefire agreement a victory for Palestine, stating that the Palestinian people deserved congratulations for their resilience and sacrifices.

Criticizing former US President Donald Trump’s suggestion to relocate Palestinians to other countries, he dismissed such ideas as absurd.

“Instead of suggesting that Palestinians be relocated, why not move Israeli settlers out of Palestine?” he questioned.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also referenced historical injustices against Jews after World War I, pointing out that international laws aimed at resettling them could have placed them elsewhere rather than occupying Palestinian land.

He described the situation of Balochistan as alarming, lamenting that the province was often treated as if it were not truly part of Pakistan.

He further called for strict action against human trafficking, recalling his own observations of victims in Turkey and other countries.

“Human trafficking is a heinous crime, and those involved must be dealt with firmly,” he urged.