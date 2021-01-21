The case of Ertugrul

By Muhammad Omar Iftikhar

The popularity of the TV show, Dirilis Ertugrul, a Turkish historical fiction, and adventure television series, swept across Pakistan. Perhaps no other TV show in recent memory could match the excitement viewers had when they were watching this drama. Social media remained abuzz when aficionados of the show and its characters shared posts and commented on the aspects they liked. The case of Dirilis Ertugrul should be taken up by the producers and directors who have been delivering drama series to Pakistan’s various TV channels. They should study why did it gain such immense popularity. One must wonder what led to the meteoric rise of Dirilis Ertugrul among the masses of Pakistan, especially those residing in the metropolis. Perhaps it was the story and the plot that kept evolving with every episode. There was the evolution of the characters as well.