Thai embassy donates to PSH on Armed Forces Day

Centreline Report

ISLAMABAD: The Defense Attaché of Thailand Embassy in Islamabad, Col. Adisak Showichen, has felicitated the Pakistani friendly people on the auspicious occasion of Royal Thai Armed Forces Day, which is celebrated on18th January every year. The ceremony which would take place in Islamabad has been cancelled in view of rising Covid-19 cases. He also said that year 2022 marks 70th anniversary of Pak-Indonesia diplomatic relations, which will be celebrated accordingly. He said the Thailand Embassy is also undertaking a donation campaign for Pakistan Sweet Homes.

The Royal Thai Armed Forces Day is celebrated on 18 January to commemorate the victory of King Naresuan the Great in battle against the Crown Prince of Burma in 1593.