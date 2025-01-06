Thai Ambassador meets Lahore Museum Director to boost cultural ties

LAHORE: /DNA/ – On 1 January 2025, Rongvudhi Virabutr, Ambassador-designate of Thailand to Pakistan, along with Madam Bantita Pichyakorn Virabutr, met with Mrs. Nabila Irfan, Director of the Lahore Museum, to discuss fostering cultural and archaeological cooperation between the two nations.

On this occasion, Ambassador discussed cooperation on issues such as (1) knowledge-sharing on best practices in the areas of museum management which include organizing a seminar by experts from both countries (2) modernizing museums to attract younger audiences through technology such as creating virtual museums (3) organizing permanent exhibitions to showcase Thai cultural and historical artifacts and items and (4) supporting archaeological work in Pakistan by Thai archaeologists, particularly at sites associated with the ancient Gandhara civilization.

Both sides also discussed plans for an exhibition of Gandharan artifacts in Thailand scheduled for early 2026. The Royal Thai Embassy pledged full support to facilitate all preparations for the Exhibition. Ambassador is of the view that showcasing Gandharan artifacts in Thailand will be instrumental in deepening the knowledge and understanding of Gandhara’s rich heritage and its influence on Buddhist art, especially stone-carved Buddha imagery which occurred for the first time during Gandharan civilization. In addition of making Gandharan arts more known in wider circles since more than 35 million tourists visit Thailand, this initiative will also contribute to enhancing tourism to Pakistan’s Gandhara sites as well as boosting the economy for the local community.

This collaboration marks another step forward in strengthening the cultural bonds between Thailand and Pakistan!