Terrorists from inside Afghanistan open fire on a Pak military post in Dewagar

ISLAMABAD, AUG 8 /DNA/ – Terrorists from inside Afgnaistan across the international border, opened fire on a Pakistan military post in Dewagar, North Waziristan District. Pakistan Army troops responded in a befitting manner. During exchange of fire, 1 soldier got injured.

Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure  effective border management. Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan.

