Terrorists from inside Afghanistan open fire on a Pak military post in Dewagar
ISLAMABAD, AUG 8 /DNA/ – Terrorists from inside Afgnaistan across the international border, opened fire on a Pakistan military post in Dewagar, North Waziristan District. Pakistan Army troops responded in a befitting manner. During exchange of fire, 1 soldier got injured.
Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management. Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan.
« At least six wildfires in Turkey still out of control (Previous News)
Related News
Terrorists from inside Afghanistan open fire on a Pak military post in Dewagar
ISLAMABAD, AUG 8 /DNA/ – Terrorists from inside Afgnaistan across the international border, opened fireRead More
Pakistan rejects ‘baseless Indian allegations of infiltration’ across Line of Control
ISLAMABAD, AUG 8: Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Sunday rejected reports published byRead More
Comments are Closed