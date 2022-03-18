Terror attack on Sindh House is condemnable

Islamabad, MAR 18 /DNA/ – Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the attack on Sindh House as an act of terrorism.

Chairman PPP said that a well-planned attack on Sindh House is tantamount to an attack on Sindh. Crossing dozens of police checkpoints and reaching Sindh House in the Red Zone is a question mark. The Sindh House is Sindh’s identity in the federation. Imran Khan showed his real hatred by invading Sindh. We are not the kind of people who take the law into our own hands but we know how to deal with rebellious elements. By attacking the residences of families of public representatives and judges of high courts, Imran Khan has also violated the sanctity of the four walls.

Chairman Bilawal said that the attackers of the parliament, PTV and parliament lodges have attacked the Sindh House and have expressed their fascism. Imran Khan is bewildered by his defeat. Such cheap tactics cannot get him the support of 172 members.