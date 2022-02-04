Teams formed to nab tax defaulting vehicles

KARACHI, FEB 04 (DNA) — On the direction of Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla, a road checking campaign of Excise and Taxation Department is being launched from February 7 to recover tax from tax defaulting vehicles.

The purpose of the campaign is to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicles. The road checking campaign will continue from February 7 to February 18. 10 teams have been formed for road checking campaign in Karachi. They will be checking at 37 different places in Karachi.

These places include Korangi Industrial Area, Brook Chowrangi, Singer Chowrangi, DHA Cemetery, Sunset Boulevard Road, Toba Masjid, Site, Manghopir Road, Banaras Chowrangi, Hub River Road, Mazar e Quaid, Shahra-e-Qaedin, Muslimabad, Gulistan School, Khara Dar, Kemari, Queens Road, Clifton Bath Island, Shaheen Complex, PIDC, Mai Kolachi Bypass, Malir Cantonment, Landhi Industrial Area , Saudabad, Khokhrapar, PIB Colony, Teen Hatti, Soldier Bazaar, Lasbela, Johar Chowrangi, Metro Cash & Carry, Time Square, Pahlawan Goth, F.B Area, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad and North Karachi.

In a statement, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs & Food, has requested the owners of tax defaulting vehicles to pay their dues immediately so that they do not face any untoward situation.

He also directed the officers to be polite to the vehicle owners during the road checking campaign. Mukesh Kumar Chawla also informed the owners of tax defaulting vehicles that they can visit the website of the Excise and Taxation Department at www.excise.gos.pk to know the details of their taxes and also deposit the taxes online. =DNA

