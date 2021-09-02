‘Taliban have right to raise voice for Kashmiri Muslims’

About Haqqani network, the spokesperson said there is “no such group”

KABUL: Taliban spokesman for its political office in Doha, Qatar, Suhail Shaheen, has said that the group has the right to raise its voice for Muslims anywhere, including in Kashmir.

In a Zoom interview with BBC Urdu, Shaheen said that the Taliban do not have a policy to raise arms against any country.

“We have this right, being Muslims, to raise our voice for Muslims in Kashmir, India, and any other country,” he said.

According to Shaheen: “We will raise our voice and say that Muslims are your own people, your own citizens. They are entitled to equal rights under your laws.”

To a question on the Haqqani network, the spokesperson said there is “no such group” and they are “a part of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan”.

On Sunday, Shaheen said that Washington will “have no right to attack” Afghanistan after August 31, when the withdrawal of its troops it’s complete.

The United States had launched a drone strike against a Daesh attack “planner” in eastern Afghanistan, a day after a suicide bombing at Kabul airport killed 13 US troops and scores of Afghan civilians, according to Reuters.

Responding to a question if the US had carried out the drone strike with the Taliban’s consent, Shaheen said that the Taliban-led government will stop any such attack in Afghanistan after August 31.

Earlier, on August 19, Shaheen, in an interview with China’s state CGTN television, said China could contribute to the development of Afghanistan in the future.