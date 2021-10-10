Sunday, October 10, 2021
Main Menu

Taliban delegation ends discussions with U.S. delegation in Doha

| October 10, 2021

Taliban representatives ended their discussions with a U.S. delegation in Doha and have begun a meeting with European Union representatives, Qatar-based Al Jazeera television reported on Sunday.

PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Taliban delegation ends discussions with U.S. delegation in Doha

Taliban representatives ended their discussions with a U.S. delegation in Doha and have begun a meeting with EuropeanRead More

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz joins long list of disgraced EU leaders

Austria‘s disgraced outgoing chancellor Sebastian Kurz joins a long list of European leaders who have had toRead More

Comments are Closed