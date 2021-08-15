Taliban, Afghan govt holding talks in Presidential palace

KABUL: /DNA/ – The Taliban have begun entering Kabul, Afghanistan’s interior ministry and the armed group said. According to reports talks between Taltan and Afghan govt are going on in the Presidential Palace for power sharing.

The development on Sunday came just hours after the group seized control of the key eastern city of Jalalabad, securing critical roads connecting the country to Pakistan.

A Taliban leader in Doha, which has been the site of years-long peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the group, said fighters on Sunday were ordered to refrain from violence and offer safe passage to those wishing to leave Kabul.

It is unclear whether the government of President Ashraf Ghani will mount a counteroffensive or capitulate.