T20 World Cup: Bangladesh win toss, field first against Scotland
DUBAI, OCT 17: Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bowl first against Scotland on day one of the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.
It is the second match of the day at the Al Amerat ground outside Muscat after Oman beat debutants Papua New Guinea in the opener.
“Looks like a good wicket, with plenty of runs, but we would like to chase it down, because of the dew,” Mahmudullah said at the toss.
« ECP summons Azam Swati (Previous News)
(Next News) Turkish, Azerbaijani Red Crescents ink cooperation deal »
Related News
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh win toss, field first against Scotland
DUBAI, OCT 17: Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bowl firstRead More
Pak vs India: Virat Kohli insists Oct 24 clash with arch-rivals ‘just another game’
DUBAI, OCT 17: As fans across the world gear up for what is set toRead More
Comments are Closed