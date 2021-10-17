Sunday, October 17, 2021
Main Menu

T20 World Cup: Bangladesh win toss, field first against Scotland

| October 17, 2021

DUBAI, OCT 17: Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bowl first against Scotland on day one of the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

It is the second match of the day at the Al Amerat ground outside Muscat after Oman beat debutants Papua New Guinea in the opener.

“Looks like a good wicket, with plenty of runs, but we would like to chase it down, because of the dew,” Mahmudullah said at the toss.

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

T20 World Cup: Bangladesh win toss, field first against Scotland

DUBAI, OCT 17: Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bowl firstRead More

Pak vs India: Virat Kohli insists Oct 24 clash with arch-rivals ‘just another game’

DUBAI, OCT 17: As fans across the world gear up for what is set toRead More

Comments are Closed