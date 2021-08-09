Swati visits Railway Hospital, kicks off monsoon plantation drive

RAWALPINDI, AUG 09 (DNA) – Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati here on Monday visited Rawalpindi Railway Station and Railway Hospital and kicked off monsoon plantation drive by planting saplings.

During his visit to the Railway Hospital he inquired after the health of the patients and inspected different departments. On the occasion, the administration officers of the hospital briefed the minister about health facilities being provided to the railway employees in the hospital.

He directed the authorities concerned to provide more facilities to the Railway employees, saying that negligence on part of officials concerned would not be tolerated. He also planted saplings at Railway Hospital and Rawalpindi Railway Station under Green Pakistan plantation campaign launched in the division as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said, Pakistan Railways was making all-out efforts to plant maximum saplings at various points across the country under monsoon plantation campaign. Efforts underway to make ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign a success so that pollution free and healthy environment could be provided to future generations, he said.

The minister urged the citizens to come forward and play a role to make the plantation campaign a success. Divisional Superintendent, Railways Rawalpindi Division, Inamullah briefed the minister that the division had planted more saplings than the target set for spring plantation campaign this year.

He further said that the division had identified open spaces and started plantation work to achieve monsoon plantation target. The DS said that the officers concerned had been directed to make earnest efforts to achieve the target and make the plantation drive a success as per the vision of the Prime Minister. On the occasion, all divisional Railway Officers were present. = DNA

