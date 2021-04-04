Suicide attack kills 4 teens, 1 baby in Somalia
Mogadishu, APR 4 – Four teenagers and an infant have been killed and at least four more people were injured in a suicide attack in Somalia‘s capital on Saturday evening, an official said.
A suicide bomber blew himself up near a busy restaurant in Mogadishu’s Shangani district, according to police spokesperson Sadaq Adan Ali.
“At around 19:00 tonight, a suicide bomber blew himself up at a tea party gathering young people. The casualties are 6 dead (4 teenagers, 1 infant and suicide bomber) and 4 others injured,” he said in a statement released to the media.
Shangani is a high-security area of the capital that houses the ministries of internal security and sports and youth affairs.
A police station is also located near the area where the bombing occurred.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing, but the al-Shabaab terror group has been behind most recent attacks in the Somali capital.
Related News
Bangsamoro awaits interim gov’t extension
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will personally meet the Senate president and Congress Speaker to decideRead More
Suicide attack kills 4 teens, 1 baby in Somalia
Mogadishu, APR 4 – Four teenagers and an infant have been killed and at leastRead More
Comments are Closed