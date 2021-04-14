Sugar mills owners minted Rs126 to 140b: PM

SARGODHA: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that there can be no two different sets of laws for the powerful and the poor as the destruction in a society has always been caused by the powerful elite.

Talking to the media in Sargodha today (Wednesday), he said the government conducted an inquiry through the Federal Investigation Agency, which submitted a startling report showing how the mill owners and powerful people had minted money by increasing price and tax evasion.

To a question, Imran Khan said the sugar price had been increased by 26 rupees in one year and the mill owners extracted 126 to 140 billion rupees from the pockets of people.