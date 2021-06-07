Successful treatment of brain tumors is possible through timely, accurate diagnosis: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, JUN 7 (DNA) – Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, D-Watson Islamabad Line Club, has said that the purpose of celebrating World Brain Tumor Day on June 8 today is to create awareness among the people about the disease.

And you have to be protected from radiation, you have to protect yourself from chemicals, even having a family history of cancer can lead to this disease, live your life simply, use natural foods, protect yourself from all kinds of drugs.

Successful treatment of brain tumors is possible through timely and accurate diagnosis. Pharmaceutical companies should abolish the patent right of pharmaceutical cancer treatment drugs to provide cheap cancer drugs to the people .

The cancer patient and his family They become poor by buying expensive medicines, they spend all their savings, pharmaceutical companies consider this and the patent rights of a medicine which lasts for 10 years, because of the patent rights this medicine is very expensive which belongs to the poor.

Out of reach, he said, constant headaches, vomiting, seizures such as epilepsy or permanent part of a specific part of the body. In case of hearing or hearing impairment, CT scan or MRI scan should be done as per the doctor’s advice, as these symptoms may be of brain tumor, there is no specific cause of brain tumor.

However, there are some causes that can lead to brain tumors, such as people who live or work in a radiation area or environment may be at risk for the disease.

In addition to headaches, seizures, difficulty speaking, memory loss, and poor eyesight can also be symptoms of a brain tumor, and a CT scan or MRI scan of the brain is used to diagnose it. The treatment is surgery, in addition to the nature of the cancer is treated with radiation and chemotherapy.

He gave his message to the public that permanent headaches, difficulty speaking, crooked eyes or any problem in brain function. If this is the case, consult a qualified doctor and do not be afraid to seek treatment, remember that delays can be dangerous.