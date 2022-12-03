Students with special needs exhibit skills at world day event

By Faisal Munir

Correspondent

ATTOCK: Students from Govt Special Education Center exhibited their

skills at a function held to mark the International Day of Persons

with Disabilities in Pindi Gheb on Saturday.

A function was organized on the occasion of International Day of

Persons with Disabilities at Government Special Education Center Pindi

Gheb. In which the children of the Government Special Education Center

presented recitations, songs, tables and other beautiful performances.

Assistant Commissioner Ejaz Abdul Kareem specially participated in the

event.

On this occasion, he said that today is the day of determination that

we will make the best efforts for the education and training of

children with different disabilities in the country. Special children

are a very important part of our society. People with disabilities are

performing much better than normal people in many places.

Principal of Special Education Center, Madam Ghazala while addressing

the event, said that disabled children are the capital of the country

and the nation, if they are trained, they can play an important role

in the society. Emphasis should be given so that they can play their

role as a good citizen in the society.

He said that people with disabilities deserve our attention. Such

courageous people who never let physical disability become a

constraint, we all should rise up together. On the occasion of the

International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a colorful event was

held at the Government Special Education Center Pindi Gheb.