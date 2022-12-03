Students with special needs exhibit skills at world day event
By Faisal Munir
Correspondent
ATTOCK: Students from Govt Special Education Center exhibited their
skills at a function held to mark the International Day of Persons
with Disabilities in Pindi Gheb on Saturday.
A function was organized on the occasion of International Day of
Persons with Disabilities at Government Special Education Center Pindi
Gheb. In which the children of the Government Special Education Center
presented recitations, songs, tables and other beautiful performances.
Assistant Commissioner Ejaz Abdul Kareem specially participated in the
event.
On this occasion, he said that today is the day of determination that
we will make the best efforts for the education and training of
children with different disabilities in the country. Special children
are a very important part of our society. People with disabilities are
performing much better than normal people in many places.
Principal of Special Education Center, Madam Ghazala while addressing
the event, said that disabled children are the capital of the country
and the nation, if they are trained, they can play an important role
in the society. Emphasis should be given so that they can play their
role as a good citizen in the society.
He said that people with disabilities deserve our attention. Such
courageous people who never let physical disability become a
constraint, we all should rise up together. On the occasion of the
International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a colorful event was
held at the Government Special Education Center Pindi Gheb.
Related News
