Students hold demo in against Israeli aggression

DNA

LAHORE: Hundreds of students from different universities on Tuesday held a protest demonstration outside the US consulate against Israeli aggression in Palestine.



Male and female students were wearing keffiyehs (a Palestinian national symbol) to express unwavering solidarity with Palestinians and condemn the ongoing genocide perpetrated by the state of Israel with the support of the US.



The students were carrying Palestine flags and placards inscribed with slogans against Israel and America and in favour of Palestine. The protest was led by the Progressive Students Collective (PSC) and joined by diverse groups of students, social and political activists, academics, artists, and concerned citizens from all walks of life, united in their demand for justice and freedom for Palestine.