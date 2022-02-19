Students and faculty members from Federal Urdu University of Arts visit Malir Cantt

RAWALPINDI /DNA/ – Students and faculty members from Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology visited Malir Cantt today. Activity is part of the programme A Day with the Army. Participants offered Fatiha and laid floral wreath at Shuhada Monument. Participants spent complete day with troops. Interactive session was held and documentaries about Armed Forces were also shown. In a day long activity, participants witnessed a display of various weapons and equipment and were briefed about their use and functionality.