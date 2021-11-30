Stronger Japan-Pakistan ties my priority: WADA Mitsuhiro

Newly-arrived Japanese ambassador says next year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations; Our embassy going to be easily accessible and user-friendly embassy as possible

A.M.Bhatti/DNA

ISLAMABAD: Newly arrived Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan WADA Mitsuhiro, has said it was his pleasure to contribute to the development of Japan-Pakistan relations especially at this very important time and to work in this wonderful country which has a rich history, culture and also very warm-hearted people.

In his message published on the Embassy social media pages, Ambassador WADA said, next year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan since our cordial relationship began in 1952.

‘On this remarkable opportunity, I will sincerely pursue my duties to further develop the existing friendly relationships in various fields such as politics, economy, culture, and defence cooperation. Your kind support will be much appreciated’.

The Ambassador added, he would like to revisit what they had accomplished in the past as long-time true friends and trusted partners. Development cooperation between the two countries had started back in 1954 and to date, Japan has been the second largest donor for Pakistan on a cumulative basis after the United States. We are committed to provide support to Pakistan for its socio-economic development and the effect of utilizing Japan’s strengths toward the development of Pakistan and the region will continue, he said.

While talking about the business cooperation the ambassador said, it was also a very important area for further development. In 2020, the amount of export of some Pakistani products including fresh mangoes, dates, salt and shrimps to Japan stood at a record high. Moreover, Japanese companies located in Pakistan have established long-standing business relations with Pakistan and contributed to Pakistani economic development through large amounts of investment and employment.

Exchange of people in various fields has also promoted our relationship. Unfortunately, the movement of people and economic activities have been restricted to a great extent in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘ I, nevertheless, continue to devote myself to enhance people-to-people exchange by utilizing all possible means, including online. Here, a special notice should be made to the Pakistani athletes who competed at their best in the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games even during the COVID-19 situation in the summer of 2021’.

He said his motto was as easily accessible and user-friendly embassy as possible. ‘All our staff members, while listening to your feedback, will continue to make efforts in this regard. Our door is always open to any suggestions or requests you may have for us’.

‘As Ambassador, I will work hard to further cordial Japan and Pakistan relationships. Let’s invite you to make joint efforts for further strengthening the stable, vibrant and prosperous Japan-Pakistan relations. I appreciate your support and cooperation’, Ambassador WADA concluded.