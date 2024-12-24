Strengthening Pakistan-France Bilateral Relations: New Opportunities in Trade, Investment, and Cooperation: Nicolas Galley

ISLAMABAD: French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galley has said that Pakistan and France currently have excellent diplomatic and political relations. Economic, trade and diplomatic relations between Pakistan and France will be further promoted. France values Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and stability. A large number of Pakistani students are studying in France. Visa facilities have been increased for Pakistani students. The establishment of the France-Pakistan Business Forum is important as this forum has increased cooperation in the trade sector. He expressed these views during a meeting with Sardar Zahoor Iqbal, Chairman of France-Pakistan Business Forum.

Sardar Zahoor Iqbal was warmly welcomed by the French Ambassador on his arrival at the French Embassy. On this occasion, the French Ambassador Nocolas Galley, further said that the meetings held between French President Emmanuel Macron and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in recent days have proven to be very fruitful.

Speaking about the meeting, Sardar Zahoor Iqbal said that bilateral political and diplomatic relations between Pakistan and France has improved. The special efforts of the current Ambassador Nicolas Galey have greatly improved the bilateral relations between the two countries. Pakistani Ambassador to France Asim Iftikhar also played a key role in this regard.

Sardar Zahoor said that big companies have their own way of doing business with regard to investment, but we had discussions with the French Ambassador regarding medium-sized business companies. He said that France dairy sector has technical expertise as well as machinery. We can take advantage of the opportunities available in Pakistan. He thank French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galley for his full cooperation.