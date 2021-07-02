Friday, July 2, 2021
Strategy for 24-hour trading of stock exchange finalized: Waqar

| July 2, 2021

Trading is always possible with the introduction of blockchain technology on stock exchanges

ISLAMABAD: To keep the stock exchange operational round the clock, Chairman Technology Movement Pakistan Waqar Zaka has sent recommendations to the Security Exchange Commission, according to which the introduction of blockchain technology on the stock exchange will allow shares to be traded at any time. Additionally, Waqar Zaka’s team Ten Up Nation has also prepared its own currency through which it will be possible to buy and sell shares of various companies. Chairman Technology Movement Pakistan Waqar Zaka said that after coming to Blockchain, it is possible to increase the number of stock exchange users by 2.5 lakh. In addition, blockchain is the only technology that can run the stock market 24 hours a day.

