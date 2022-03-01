Statement of MoFA Ukraine on killing of Indian student in Kharkiv by Russian armed forces

KYIV, MAR 1 /DNA/ – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the barbaric missile attacks and indiscriminate shelling by the Russian Federation of residential areas and civilian infrastructure across Ukrainian cities.

We express our sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones because of the devastating war President Putin has unleashed against the Ukrainian people.

Ukraine deeply regrets that a student from India has become a victim of the shelling by the Russian armed forces in Kharkiv. The Ministry offers its deepest sympathies to the Government of India and the relatives of the deceased. We stand ready to provide the Indian Embassy with the required assistance in order to repatriate the body of an Indian citizen.

The Chinese citizen was also injured in another Ukrainian city because of Russia’s deadly attacks.

The Ukrainian and foreign citizens have become hostages of the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.

We call on all foreign governments to demand from President Putin that he immediately stops his war in Ukraine. This will allow us to stabilize the situation and focus more on the safety and security of the population, including foreign students.

The Ministry wishes to reiterate that there is no discrimination based on the race or nationality, including when it comes to the crossing of the state border by foreign citizens. Given the extreme security conditions, the first come first served approach applies to all nationalities, with certain humanitarian exceptions allowed for women and children.

We are working closely with the relevant agencies of Ukraine to step up support to foreign citizens, including students, wishing to return to their home countries or move to third countries due to the Russian military invasion.