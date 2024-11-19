State of Palestine joins the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty

Rio de Janeiro, NOV 19 /DNA/ – The State of Palestine has joined the “Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty”, which was launched during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 18-19, 2024. This accession comes as a result of joint efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and the Ministry of Social Development, within the framework of strengthening the presence of the State of Palestine and representing the needs of the Palestinian people in all international forums, and in light of the increasing challenges facing them as a result of the Israeli occupation. This alliance aims to enhance international cooperation to eliminate hunger and poverty by 2030, through the exchange of experiences and coordination of efforts between member states.

The participation of the State of Palestine in this alliance comes to emphasize the importance of implementing international law and international humanitarian law and preventing the use of hunger as a means of war, which Israel practices in the context of its war and aggression, in completion of its colonial project and the extermination of the entire Palestinian people. It indicated that this membership will contribute to achieving the goals of sustainable development, especially the first and second goals related to eliminating poverty and hunger.

Through this step, the State of Palestine seeks to enhance social protection programs, improve food security, and support the most needy groups in Palestinian society, by focusing on implementing national policies aimed at reducing poverty and hunger, enhancing international cooperation, and benefiting from the financial and technical resources available within the alliance.

It also aims to improve and expand the implementation of local programs to suit the Palestinian reality, while sharing its experiences with the member states of the alliance to develop effective policies.

The State of Palestine stressed that ending Israeli practices that hinder development, such as the blockade imposed on Gaza and policies that prevent access to agricultural land and basic services, is a prerequisite for achieving the sustainable development goals. With this accession, Palestine confirms its determination to move forward towards eliminating poverty and hunger, promoting human rights, and building international partnerships that contribute to achieving a more just and sustainable future. It called on the international community to pressure Israel to stop its arbitrary policies and enable Palestinians to access food, health care, and economic opportunities.

This participation is expected to contribute to enhancing cooperation with the member states of the alliance, which are more than one country, and exchanging experiences and best practices in the fields of sustainable development, which will positively reflect on national efforts to eliminate poverty and hunger in Palestine.