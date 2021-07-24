Special arrangements for monsoon rains are being made in Islamabad: CDA

ISLAMABAD (DNA): Special arrangements are being made in the city of Islamabad on a priority basis to avoid the problems caused by heavy rains during the monsoon and to solve them in a timely manner.

In this regard, on the special directions of the CDA Management, the M&RM and MPO departments have been tasked to take steps to clean up the rain gutters and remove the obstructions in the drainage system keeping in view the flood hazards during the monsoon. The pace of construction and repair work of drains has been further accelerated, so that water does not accumulate on the roadsides and alleys, and does not obstruct the flow of water, which causes difficulties to the citizens of Islamabad.

In addition, the CDA administration has formed special city wise monitoring teams during the monsoon rains, which will carry out their duties to deal with an any emergency situation

In addition, the CDA Management has issued orders to the concerned departments to expedite the preparations for the contingencies posed by the monsoon rains. DNA